Ryan’s fundraiser to focus on helping youth

“Over the last several months, Matt has been dedicated to listening to and learning from mentors, advocates, change agents, activists and subject matter experts within Atlanta to better understand the current issues that the city is dealing with,” according to a statement. “From those conversations, it was clear that the key to systemic change and largest area of opportunity was at the youth level.”

Ryan’s initial GoFundMe, which had a goal of raising $2 million, has transformed into a formal Fund, which is called ATL: Advance The Lives' and their mission statement is to “Fight inequality where it starts”. The fund’s goal is to provide access to opportunities for youth that will include civic engagement and education among others.