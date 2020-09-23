X

Ryan’s fundraiser to focus on helping youth

Video: Falcons’ QB Matt Ryan talks about social action, and discusses his new teammates too. Video by D. Orlando Ledbetter.

Atlanta Falcons | 53 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan who started raising money for the ATL Fund in June has a plan now to assist the city’s youth.

“Over the last several months, Matt has been dedicated to listening to and learning from mentors, advocates, change agents, activists and subject matter experts within Atlanta to better understand the current issues that the city is dealing with,” according to a statement. “From those conversations, it was clear that the key to systemic change and largest area of opportunity was at the youth level.”

Ryan’s initial GoFundMe, which had a goal of raising $2 million, has transformed into a formal Fund, which is called ATL: Advance The Lives' and their mission statement is to “Fight inequality where it starts”. The fund’s goal is to provide access to opportunities for youth that will include civic engagement and education among others.

Through Advance The Lives, Ryan is focused on continuing to develop the Fund’s strategy to build long-term community engagement that will drive real and long lasting change.

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.