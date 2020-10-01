Matt Ryan supports Pace Academy’s Jordan Sloan’s recovery from injury

On what he wants to prove to the rest of the NFL the most Monday: We just want to win. That’s the biggest thing. Just find a way to get it done. I know the first three weeks haven’t been what we would have wanted. That’s for sure, but I still have a lot of faith and a lot of belief in this football team that we’re capable of winning and winning regardless of who we’re going against. I think we have the guys to be able to do that. So, it’s not about proving anything, really. I think it’s just about finding a way to get to 1-3 and then moving forward from there and trying to find a way to get back into the mix here.

On the mood of the team this week: I think it’s been about what you would expect – frustration on Monday and guys being disappointed with how things went, but then there’s a level of professionalism that has to continue. You have to be able to move forward. That’s what you keep stressing to these guys is that in this league, nobody is going to feel bad for you or there can’t be any feeling sorry for yourself. You have to get back to work. You have to find a way to be better, and I thought that was the case today. I thought we did a good job of getting back to work in the meetings, very good walk-through and very good practice today. That’s what we’ve got to focus on and have the belief that when we get back in those situations, we’re going to right the ship.

On the difference this season in WR Calvin Ridley: Well, I think guys – going into Year 3 for him or being in Year 3 now – I think there’s always a jump that tends to happen. That first year he was explosive for us, and I thought he did a nice job last year, but I think just his level of comfort within the offense, there’s not a whole lot of thinking for him going on out on the field and when guys aren’t thinking, it allows their athleticism to really flourish. He seems to be playing free and confident, and I feel like he’s in a really good space in terms of his routine during the week of getting himself ready to go, and I think you’re just starting to see that come to fruition out on the field. He’s playing free and playing with confidence.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com