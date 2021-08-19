Matt Ryan, Brian Flores were teammates at Boston College

“This is what this time of year is all about,” Ryan said. “To see what we can do, what we can’t do and what we need to clean up.”

Ryan remembers his battles with Flores fondly.

“Brian was kicking my (expletive) I was on scout team,” Ryan said. “He was physical. He was a good player back then.”

Ryan didn’t know he was going against a future NFL head coach at the time. Flores went on to New England and always was professional, quiet and a hard worker, according to Ryan.

“A great teammate,” Ryan said. “He was good to me as freshman, a young kid coming in. Hey, I’m happy for him. He’s worked hard to get to this position and deserves everything that comes his way.”

