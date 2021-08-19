Matt Ryan, Brian Flores were teammates at Boston College

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Miami coach Brian Flores were teammates at Boston College.
“I was texting him just saying that I was excited to come down (for the Falcons-Dolphins joint practices),” Ryan said. “He said, I know you’ve seen everything, so I put in some new stuff for you.”
Ryan, 36, directed Boston College’s scout team as a redshirt freshman when Flores was a senior linebacker for the Eagles.
“I was like, all right, man, don’t treat me like 2003 scout team at BC,” Ryan said. “But they had a few different things out there. They stress you defensively with their (concepts).”
The Falcons had a strong first practice on offense Wednesday, but struggled Thursday.
“This is what this time of year is all about,” Ryan said. “To see what we can do, what we can’t do and what we need to clean up.”
Ryan remembers his battles with Flores fondly.
“Brian was kicking my (expletive) I was on scout team,” Ryan said. “He was physical. He was a good player back then.”
Ryan didn’t know he was going against a future NFL head coach at the time. Flores went on to New England and always was professional, quiet and a hard worker, according to Ryan.
“A great teammate,” Ryan said. “He was good to me as freshman, a young kid coming in. Hey, I’m happy for him. He’s worked hard to get to this position and deserves everything that comes his way.”