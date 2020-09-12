X

Deion Jones on stopping Russell Wilson

January 14, 2017, Atlanta: Falcons linebacker Deion Jones intercepts Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who trys to make the tackle, in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to seal a 36-20 victory in a NFL football NFC divisional playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons | 25 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was on “The Jim Rome Show” on Friday talking about what it will take to stop Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday and what it’s going to take to win the highly competitive NFC South.

