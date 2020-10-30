Falcons’ Calvin Ridley out with an ankle injury

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who had three catches for 42 yards against the Panthers, left the game in the second quarter with a left ankle injury on Thursday.
After halftime with the Falcons leading 16-14, Ridley was ruled out of the game. Christian Blake and Russell Gage took over for Ridley.
Ridley had eight catches for 136 yards in the previous meeting with the Panthers on Oct. 11.
Over his career in five games against the Panthers, Ridley had 509 yards receiving (101.8 per game) and four touchdowns.