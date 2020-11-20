Reports: Taysom Hill to start against Falcons

Hill, 30, is 6-foot-2 and 221 pounds. He has rushed 98 times for 538 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also lined up at wide receiver, tight end and running back. He’s caught 28 of 37 targets for 312 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hill, who played at Brigham Young, has completed 10 of 18 passes (55.6%) for 205 yards and no touchdowns.

“We been talking the same way all week in our preparation, in our planning and our coaching (with) our players and everybody,” Morris said. “Whoever they put out there, they put out there. That’s their druthers. We’ll go out there and execute our plan (and do) what we need to get done.”

Falcons’ next four games

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

