Reports: Taysom Hill to start against Falcons

With Drew Brees out, the Saints are set to start Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Falcons on Sunday, according to multiple reports.
The Falcons (3-6) are set to play the Saints (7-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
When Brees was injured Sunday in the 27-13 win over San Francisco, Jameis Winston, the former starter at Tampa Bay, finished the game. Hill has been a change-of-pace running quarterback who rarely passes.
However, he did have a 50-yard completion in the playoffs last season.
“You don’t allow anything that Sean’s capable of doing shock you,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said before practice Friday. “I’m talking about Sean Payton. He’s been talking a lot about Taysom Hill from the beginning. He’s always talked about him being similar to Steve Young in his opinion. ... None of those things will shock me, whether it be Jameis or whether it will be Taysom.”
Hill, 30, is 6-foot-2 and 221 pounds. He has rushed 98 times for 538 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also lined up at wide receiver, tight end and running back. He’s caught 28 of 37 targets for 312 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hill, who played at Brigham Young, has completed 10 of 18 passes (55.6%) for 205 yards and no touchdowns.
“We been talking the same way all week in our preparation, in our planning and our coaching (with) our players and everybody,” Morris said. “Whoever they put out there, they put out there. That’s their druthers. We’ll go out there and execute our plan (and do) what we need to get done.”
Falcons’ next four games
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
"