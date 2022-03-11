Report alleges that Calvin Ridley’s gambling more widespread than stated

All six of the wagers involving the Falcons were graded as losses.

The main parlay was a $300, 11-leg bet placed Nov. 28 at odds of 481-1, which would have paid more than $144,000.

Ridley also allegedly placed two additional bets at $100 each on games not involving his team, winning both, totaling $654.

During the Nov. 23-28 time frame, the receiver placed 33 additional wagers on other sports and leagues for a total of more than $32,000, profiting $2,744.

His net loss across all wagering at the sportsbook (Hard Rock Online), which operates in Florida at the time through the Seminole Tribe of Florida was $1,186.

The Bow Tie Chronicles