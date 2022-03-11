Hamburger icon
Report alleges that Calvin Ridley’s gambling more widespread than stated

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was suspended indefinitely by the NFL, bet more on Falcons games than he and the NFL revealed, according to an article at sportshandle.com written by Brett Smiley.

The Falcons had no comment on this report.

Ridley admitted in a tweet on social media that he bet $1,500.

According to Sports Handle, Ridley placed six bets on or including Falcons games totaling $3,900.

Five of the bets were parlays and one was a $1,300 in-game wager on the Falcons’ team total placed during the second half of the team’s win over Jacksonville.

All six of the wagers involving the Falcons were graded as losses.

The main parlay was a $300, 11-leg bet placed Nov. 28 at odds of 481-1, which would have paid more than $144,000.

Ridley also allegedly placed two additional bets at $100 each on games not involving his team, winning both, totaling $654.

During the Nov. 23-28 time frame, the receiver placed 33 additional wagers on other sports and leagues for a total of more than $32,000, profiting $2,744.

His net loss across all wagering at the sportsbook (Hard Rock Online), which operates in Florida at the time through the Seminole Tribe of Florida was $1,186.

