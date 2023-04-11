Falcons trade a fifth-round pick for Jeff Okudah

BreakingNews
Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was the third player taken in the 2020 NFL draft by the Lions, was traded to the Falcons.

The Falcons, who sent a fifth-round pick to the Lions, confirmed the trade after multiple earlier reports.

Okudah, who played at Ohio State, has played in 25 NFL games and made 22 starts.

The Falcons have been working on revamping their secondary this offseason. They signed free-agent safety Jessie Bates. Nickel back Isaiah Oliver signed with the 49ers in free agency, and the Falcons signed free-agent cornerback Mike Hughes, a former first-round draft pick.

Okudah mostly has played right cornerback for the Lions.

