Falcons to sign veteran defensive tackle Vincent Taylor

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Veteran defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, who visited the Falcons, is set to sign with the team, according to Jordan Schultz. The report has been confirmed.

Taylor, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017. He played at Oklahoma State.

Taylor, who’s 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds, has played with Miami (2017-18), Buffalo (2019), Cleveland (2020) and Houston (2021). He has played in 40 games and made two starts. He has 65 career tackles, two sacks and seven tackles for loss.

