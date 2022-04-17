Falcons to sign veteran defensive tackle Vincent Taylor

Taylor, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017. He played at Oklahoma State.

Taylor, who’s 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds, has played with Miami (2017-18), Buffalo (2019), Cleveland (2020) and Houston (2021). He has played in 40 games and made two starts. He has 65 career tackles, two sacks and seven tackles for loss.