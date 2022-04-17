Falcons to sign veteran defensive tackle Vincent Taylor

Veteran defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, who visited the Falcons, is set to sign with the team, according to Jordan Schultz. The report has been confirmed.
Taylor, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017. He played at Oklahoma State.
Taylor, who’s 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds, has played with Miami (2017-18), Buffalo (2019), Cleveland (2020) and Houston (2021). He has played in 40 games and made two starts. He has 65 career tackles, two sacks and seven tackles for loss.
Breaking: FA DT Vincent Taylor is signing with the #Falcons, per source.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 17, 2022
