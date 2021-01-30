X

Report: Falcons to hire ex-QB T.J. Yates

Quarterback T.J. Yates, then with the Atlanta Falcons, prepares to play the Titans in their NFL exhibition game on Sunday, August 23, 2014, in Atlanta. (CURTIS COMPTON / AJC)
Quarterback T.J. Yates, then with the Atlanta Falcons, prepares to play the Titans in their NFL exhibition game on Sunday, August 23, 2014, in Atlanta. (CURTIS COMPTON / AJC)

Credit: Chip Saye

Credit: Chip Saye

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former Falcons quarterback T.J. Yates is set to be hired by the Falcons, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle on Friday.

Yates didn’t immediately return a call and text from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Yates, 33, who played at Pope High and North Carolina, has been with the Houston Texans as a player and coach for seven of the past 10 seasons. He played for the Falcons in 2014.

Yates played for the Texans in 2011-13, 2015 and 2017. He joined the Texans’ coaching staff in 2019 as an offensive assistant and spent 2020 as the assistant quarterbacks coach. The Falcons have hired Charles London as their quarterbacks coach.

