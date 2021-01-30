Report: Falcons to hire ex-QB T.J. Yates

Former Falcons quarterback T.J. Yates is set to be hired by the Falcons, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle on Friday.
Yates didn’t immediately return a call and text from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Yates, 33, who played at Pope High and North Carolina, has been with the Houston Texans as a player and coach for seven of the past 10 seasons. He played for the Falcons in 2014.
Yates played for the Texans in 2011-13, 2015 and 2017. He joined the Texans’ coaching staff in 2019 as an offensive assistant and spent 2020 as the assistant quarterbacks coach. The Falcons have hired Charles London as their quarterbacks coach.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
