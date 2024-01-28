Report: Falcons to hire Rams’ Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator

Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson is seen on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Rams passing-game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson will join new Falcons coach Raheem Morris’ staff as the offensive coordinator, according to NFL Media.

Robinson, who played quarterback at Oklahoma State, was also is in the running for the Tampa Bay offensive coordinator position.

“I know that Zac has had a lot of interviews,” Rams general manager Les Snead told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Tampa was really hot on him after they lost Dave (Canales to the Panthers as head coach). Zac’s ideal place will be going with Rah (Morris).”

Robinson, 37, was a seventh-round pick (250th overall) by the New England Patriots in 2010. He spent time with the Patriots, Seahawks, Lions and Bengals, but never played in an NFL regular-season game. He was out of football until joining the Rams staff in 2019 as an assistant quarterbacks coach.

Robinson was the wide receivers coach in 2020 before going back to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021. He has served as the passing-game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons.

Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Robinson will need to spruce up the Falcons’ passing attack. The Falcons ranked 18th, 31st and 22nd in passing yards per game in head coach Arthur Smith’s three seasons. Smith was the play-caller and Robinson will be replacing Dave Ragone, who was the former offensive coordinator.

The Rams ranked 27th in 2022 and 10th last season with Robinson overseeing the passing attack.

Robinson was also a candidate with the Steelers and Patriots.

Oklahoma State quarterback Zac Robinson (11) is flushed out of the pocket by Georgia's Demarcus Dobbs.

