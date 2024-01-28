Report: Falcons to hire Rams’ Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator

Robinson, 37, was a seventh-round pick (250th overall) by the New England Patriots in 2010. He spent time with the Patriots, Seahawks, Lions and Bengals, but never played in an NFL regular-season game. He was out of football until joining the Rams staff in 2019 as an assistant quarterbacks coach.

Robinson was the wide receivers coach in 2020 before going back to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021. He has served as the passing-game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons.

Robinson will need to spruce up the Falcons’ passing attack. The Falcons ranked 18th, 31st and 22nd in passing yards per game in head coach Arthur Smith’s three seasons. Smith was the play-caller and Robinson will be replacing Dave Ragone, who was the former offensive coordinator.

The Rams ranked 27th in 2022 and 10th last season with Robinson overseeing the passing attack.

Robinson was also a candidate with the Steelers and Patriots.

