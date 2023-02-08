X
Dark Mode Toggle

Report: Falcons to hire defensive assistant Dave Huxtable

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

PHOENIX — Dave Huxtable, a former college defensive coordinator at four schools, is set to join the Falcons’ staff as senior defensive assistant, according to footballscoop.com.

The Falcons would not immediately confirm the hire.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Huxtable, who was at Alabama for the past two seasons, also coached at N.C. State from 2013-19, when new Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was there (2013-16). Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford also was at N.C. State (2016-19) with Huxtable.

He also coached at Georgia Tech from 1992-97.

Huxtable, 66, has no previous NFL coaching experience.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia AD gives update on renovations to Sanford Stadium, athletic facilities18h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech assistant Jason Semore hired at Marshall
6h ago

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
13h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Bulldogs can’t keep lead, lose to Ole Miss in Athens
15h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Bulldogs can’t keep lead, lose to Ole Miss in Athens
15h ago

Credit: TNS

NBA’s greatest ever, LeBron James, also is best scorer
22h ago
The Latest

Cover 9@9: Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon persevered to salvage career after knee surgery
4h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Wrap up of the all-star bowl season; preview of Super Bowl LVII
9h ago
Chiefs’ Andy Reid non-committal about Edwards-Helaire playing in Super Bowl
21h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
13h ago
Harris to press Biden’s ‘finish the job’ message with Atlanta stop
13h ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top