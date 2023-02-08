Report: Falcons to hire defensive assistant Dave Huxtable

PHOENIX — Dave Huxtable, a former college defensive coordinator at four schools, is set to join the Falcons’ staff as senior defensive assistant, according to footballscoop.com.
The Falcons would not immediately confirm the hire.
Huxtable, who was at Alabama for the past two seasons, also coached at N.C. State from 2013-19, when new Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was there (2013-16). Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford also was at N.C. State (2016-19) with Huxtable.
He also coached at Georgia Tech from 1992-97.
Huxtable, 66, has no previous NFL coaching experience.
