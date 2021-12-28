Report: Falcons’ RB coach Des Kitchings a target for Virginia’s offensive coordinator spot

Falcons running backs coach Des Kitchings is reportedly a target for the offensive coordinator role on Tony Elliott’s staff and Virginia, according to a ESPN college football writer.
Elliott recently took the Virginia job after as successful run under Dabo Swinney at Clemson. It’s unclear if Elliott or the new offensive coordinator will call the plays for the Cavaliers.
Kitchings, 42, who played Furman, is in his first season with the Falcons.
Before joining the Falcons, Kitchings was at South Carolina as the running back coach. He has also coached at Furman, Vanderbilt, Air Force and N.C. State.
Kitchings previously served as offensive coordinator for Vanderbilt in 2010 and was co-offensive coordinator with the N.C. State in 2019.
Sources: #Virginia is targeting Atlanta Falcons running backs coach Des Kitchings for offensive coordinator. Deal isn't done as the Falcons are still finishing the season. Kitchings has ACC experience from NC State (2012-2019), where he spent 2019 as co-offensive coordinator.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 27, 2021
