Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Report: Falcons’ RB coach Des Kitchings a target for Virginia’s offensive coordinator spot

Generic file photo of helmets from Falcons training camp.
caption arrowCaption
Generic file photo of helmets from Falcons training camp.

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Falcons running backs coach Des Kitchings is reportedly a target for the offensive coordinator role on Tony Elliott’s staff and Virginia, according to a ESPN college football writer.

Elliott recently took the Virginia job after as successful run under Dabo Swinney at Clemson. It’s unclear if Elliott or the new offensive coordinator will call the plays for the Cavaliers.

Kitchings, 42, who played Furman, is in his first season with the Falcons.

Before joining the Falcons, Kitchings was at South Carolina as the running back coach. He has also coached at Furman, Vanderbilt, Air Force and N.C. State.

Kitchings previously served as offensive coordinator for Vanderbilt in 2010 and was co-offensive coordinator with the N.C. State in 2019.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons have Buffalo on their minds, not playoffs
2h ago
Falcons add four players to the COVID-19 list
3h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Foye Oluokun saves the day
22h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top