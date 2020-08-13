Report: Falcons expected to re-sign Luke Stocker

Stocker will add some stability to the blocking tight end slot. The Falcons allowed starting end Austin Hooper to leave during free agency and traded for the unproven Hayden Hurst, a former first-round pick.

They also signed former XFL tight end Khari Lee.

Also, Jaeden Graham, Carson Meier and Jared Pinkney are on the roster.

Update: Luke Stocker is expected to sign with the #Falcons, source said. So both Jernigan and Stocker are slated to land jobs https://t.co/uovOA3SnA7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2020

