Report: Falcons expected to re-sign Luke Stocker

May 30, 2019 Flowery Branch - Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham and tight end Luke Stocker (right) battle during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp in Flowery Branch on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The Falcons are in the second week of Phase Three of the offseason program. They have another week of OTAs before the mandatory minicamp, which is set for June 11 through 13. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Falcons | 20 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former tight end Luke Stocker, who was released by the team in March, is set to be re-signed, according to a NFL Media report.

Stocker visited the team and must pass COVID-19 testing.

Stocker, a blocking tight end, played in 15 games and made eight starts for the Falcons in 2019. He caught eight passes for 53 yards.

Stocker, 32, was drafted by Tampa Bay in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2011 NFL draft.

Stocker, has played in 114 NFL games, including 77 starts. He caught 76 passes for 630 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Stocker will add some stability to the blocking tight end slot. The Falcons allowed starting end Austin Hooper to leave during free agency and traded for the unproven Hayden Hurst, a former first-round pick.

They also signed former XFL tight end Khari Lee.

Also, Jaeden Graham, Carson Meier and Jared Pinkney are on the roster.

