Report: Dimitroff to interview with the Lions

After 12 seasons and five games, Dimitroff was fired Oct. 11 by the Falcons along with coach Dan Quinn.

Dimitroff is credited with drafting quarterback Matt Ryan, signing Michael Turner in free agency and building the franchise into a playoff team under Mike Smith (2008-14) and a Super Bowl team under Dan Quinn (2015-20). Smith became the coach with the most wins in franchise history, while Dimitroff was the general manager.