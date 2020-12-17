Report: Dimitroff to interview with the Lions

Former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff is set to interview with the Detroit Lions, who recently fired their general manager Bob Quinn, NFL Network reported Thursday.
After 12 seasons and five games, Dimitroff was fired Oct. 11 by the Falcons along with coach Dan Quinn.
Dimitroff is credited with drafting quarterback Matt Ryan, signing Michael Turner in free agency and building the franchise into a playoff team under Mike Smith (2008-14) and a Super Bowl team under Dan Quinn (2015-20). Smith became the coach with the most wins in franchise history, while Dimitroff was the general manager.
The Lions interviewed in-house personnel executives Kyle O’Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman last week, and are expected to meet with ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith in the coming days, according to the Detroit Free Press’s Dave Birkett.
The Falcons also set to interview Smith, Saints executive Terry Fontenot and Los Angeles Rams executive Brad Holmes, a person within the NFL familiar with the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Also, Miami executive Reggie McKenzie is on the Falcons’ list, according to ESPN.
The Lions hired Chris Spielman the other day to assist with their GM search. Spielman, who played for the team when Thomas Dimitroff was a scout, and whose brother, Rick, was on the same personnel staff as Dimitroff, will interview Dimitroff next week https://t.co/UndczsnWXl— Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 17, 2020
Falcons’ final three games
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
