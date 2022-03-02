Receiver-needy Falcons meet with top names at NFL scouting combine

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The team met with Alabama speedster Jameson Williams and USC receiver Drake London, according to the players. While both receivers could be first-round picks, they’re two totally different types. Williams is a burner, as he illustrated throughout the season but especially in the SEC Championship game, when he torched Georgia’s vaunted defense for 184 yards and two scores.

Williams suffered an ACL tear in the College Football Playoff Championship game rematch against Georgia in January, which has clouded his draft projection and made a once-inconceivable drop to the second round at least somewhat possible. The Falcons, drafting No. 8, could trade back and take Williams. But it’s unlikely he makes it to their second selection at No. 43. He said his meeting with the Falcons went “very well.”