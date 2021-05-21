ajc logo
Ravens, 49ers and Patriots have best odds to land Julio Jones

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot addresses reports the team has been taking trade proposals for All Pro wide receiver Julio Jones.

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If the Falcons trade wide receiver Julio Jones, the Ravens (11 to 4), 49ers (3 to 1) and the Patriots (9 to 2) have the best odds to obtain his services, according to betonline.ag.

Here’s how the odds stack up

Julio Jones Next Team IF Traded

Baltimore Ravens 11/4

San Francisco 49ers 3/1

New England Patriots 9/2

Los Angeles Chargers 6/1

Tennessee Titans 6/1

Indianapolis Colts 7/1

Green Bay Packers 9/1

Philadelphia Eagles 10/1

Buffalo Bills 14/1

New York Giants 14/1

Dallas Cowboys 16/1

