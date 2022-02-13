Rams’ Sean McVay on Raheem Morris: ‘He’s a big brother to me’

LOS ANGELES – When Raheem Morris was the Bucs’ defensive backs coach, current Rams coach Sean McVay starting his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant back in 2008.
They reunited in Washington, where McVay was on the staff from 2010 to 2016. Morris was on the staff 2012-14, before joining the Falcons (2015-2020) as one of Dan Quinn’s trusted assistants.
After serving as the interim head coach in 2020 for the Falcons and not landing the permanent job after interviewing for it, Morris was named the Rams’ defensive coordinator.
“He’s done an amazing job,” McVay said on Friday. “I think his communication (skills), his leadership and his adaptability…In a lot of ways he’s a big brother to me. We’ve known each other for a long time. He’s had some amazing experiences that he can impart wisdom on me. He’s able to tell me what I need to hear, not what I want to hear.”
The Rams defense finished 17th in the league in yards allowed (344.9 per game), sixth in rushing yards allowed (103.2), 22nd in passing yards allowed (241.7) and 12th in points allowed (27.2).
“We would not be here if it was not for Raheem Morris,” McVay said. “When you hear guys like guys like Jalen (Ramsey), Aaron (Donald), Leonard Floyd and Von Miller (and) the way they speak about him. And the Eric Weddles, that says everything that you need to know. Those are the guys that truly know that (he’s) a special coach, special player and outstanding leader.”
Morris interviewed for the vacant head coaching job with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are set to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell after the Super Bowl.
