Rams’ Brandon Powell launched his own cryptocurrency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Grant Stuard (48) upendes Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell (19) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES – Rams returner Brandon Powell, who played with the Falcons in 2020, launched his own cryptocurrency (also know as a social token) on Thursday.

Fans who hold $BP4 will have exclusive access to behind-the-scenes Super Bowl week footage, tips for aspiring athletes to gain financial freedom, as well as admission to digital and real-life experiences.

Powell has six returns for 133 yards and a touchdown this season for the Rams. He has eight kickoff returns for 208 yards and a long return of 65 yards.

Powell played in 15 games for the Falcons in 2020. He had 17 punt returns and 17 kickoff returns.

