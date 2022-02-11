Rams’ Brandon Powell launched his own cryptocurrency

LOS ANGELES – Rams returner Brandon Powell, who played with the Falcons in 2020, launched his own cryptocurrency (also know as a social token) on Thursday.
Fans who hold $BP4 will have exclusive access to behind-the-scenes Super Bowl week footage, tips for aspiring athletes to gain financial freedom, as well as admission to digital and real-life experiences.
Powell has six returns for 133 yards and a touchdown this season for the Rams. He has eight kickoff returns for 208 yards and a long return of 65 yards.
Powell played in 15 games for the Falcons in 2020. He had 17 punt returns and 17 kickoff returns.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Editors' Picks