Dan Quinn likes Darqueze Dennard’s versatility

Veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who will compete for a starting position in the Falcons secondary, is blending in with the team after his signing became official Monday.
“He’s got experience both outside and inside,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Friday. “Over the next two or three weeks we’ll feature him in both spaces.”
Dennard, 28, of Twiggs County, was a first-round draft pick (24th overall) of the Bengals in 2014. He has played in 77 NFL games and made 24 starts. He has three career interceptions.
The Falcons have an opening at left cornerback and possibly nickel back, if they move Kendall Sheffield outside.
“The fact that he’s played nickel has been a big help for us,” Quinn said. “He’s made his living playing outside. As we are going through it, we probably need a few weeks to make sure that we’ve got him in the right space to feature him. But certainly glad to have another good player on the team.”
Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter