Quarterly Report Card: Falcons making high grades

“I feel great about all of our units,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday. “I feel great about where we going. I feel great about what we are doing. I’m pretty fired up about the guys.”

After their mini-bye, the Falcons are hoping to build off the big 36-30 overtime win over the Bucs in Week 5.

“When it’s a hard-fought game like that, when you’re down the whole game, and the team just keeps on fighting back and giving the offense the ball back, and we come out with that win – I’m sure the percentages were very slim for us to (win) – but that’s just the definition of this team,” safety Jessie Bates III said. “Never give up. It’s tough to do, and this whole locker room was never wavering. I’m just excited for that.”

Here’s a look at their first-quarter report card:

Pass offense: With Cousins coming off surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles and not playing in the exhibition games, the timing of the passing attack was lacking until Game 5. The Falcons had moments in a win over the Eagles in Week 2 and a near win over the Chiefs the following week. The offense didn’t score a touchdown against the Saints in Week 4 and couldn’t get the ball to tight end Kyle Pitts, who went without a catch for the first time in 48 games. Then, the passing attack erupted for 509 yards and four touchdowns in the thrilling 36-30 overtime win over the Bucs. “I feel good,” Cousins said about his recovery. Grade: B-plus

Run offense: There hasn’t been room to run, as the Falcons have been held to under 90 yards in four of five games. They rushed for 152 yards against the Eagles. The Falcons rushed for 89 yards against the Steelers, 82 against the Chiefs, 88 against the Saints and 73 against the Bucs, who dared them to pass. Bijan Robinson has rushed 67 times for 285 yards (4.3 per carry) and a touchdown. Tyler Allgeier has rushed 33 times for 178 yards (5.4 per carry). The line needs to open more and bigger holes. Robinson needs to finish his runs stronger. They are working with a first-time NFL play-caller in offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who’s getting more comfortable. “That’s probably fair to say, just everything, just like your job, too, with the more experience you get, the more comfortable you feel with everything,” Robinson said. “So, I would say going from game one, even the (exhibition games) to now, it feels like it’s been an entire season just based on getting those repetitions and the communication.” Grade: C-minus

Run defense: The run defense has been getting gashed, and until the Falcons start holding teams under 100 yards, they’ll keep getting tested. The run totals are Steelers (41 carries, 131 yards and 0 TDs), Eagles (37-186-1), Chiefs (33-128-1), Saints (33-131-3) and Bucs (26-160-0). Inside linebacker Nate Landman is eligible to come off injured reserve, and the Falcons signed Rashaad Evans to the practice squad. Against the Saints, inside linebacker Troy Andersen had his best game, before missing the Bucs’ game with a knee injury. Morris said he’s seen improvement and that coaches were responsible for the 58-yard run the Bucs made. “I’ve got a lot of confidence that we’ll get a lot of stuff fixed.” Grade: F

Pass defense: The Falcons have given up some yards, but cornerbacks A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes and Clark Phillips have been solid tacklers. Bates and Justin Simmons have had interceptions and helped limit the explosive plays. Nickel back Dee Alford left the Bucs game with a concussion. He’d turned in strong games against the Chiefs and the Saints. “Our guys have done an excellent job of (limiting explosive plays) thus far,” defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said. “It helps when we have some of the best safeties in the National Football League right now controlling the back end.” He also lauded the tackling of the cornerbacks. “They’ve done an excellent job of just really keeping everything in the chute and making it hard for offenses to create those explosives,” Lake said. Grade B-plus

Special teams: With kickoff returners Ray-Ray McCloud and Avery Williams both averaging over 24 yards on returns, teams have elected to kick the ball into the end zone and let the Falcons start at the 30-yard line. Younghoe Koo has been clutch, despite missing a 41-yard field-goal attempt against the Bucs. The Falcons also had a field-goal attempt blocked by the Bucs. “Specials teams have been playing outstanding,” Morris said. “(Against the Bucs) wasn’t our best showing, but the week before they basically won the game.” Tampa Bay’s Sean Tucker broke free for a 53-yard kickoff return on the Falcons. “(Against the Bucs I) was a little bit disappointed in some of our coverage units,” Morris said. “They had some big-time returns, and then they had the blocked field goal (attempt). But we watched those guys bounce back. Richie Grant made a big tackle. ... Koo kicking a big field goal at the end despite the penalty, to give us a chance to get into overtime and win it, was absolutely outstanding.” Grade: B-plus

Coaching: Morris has first-time NFL coordinators in Robinson and Lake on defense. To their credit, the Falcons’ coaching brain trust has put together game plans that have keep them in games and have had all one-score games. The offensive coaches – run-game coordinator Dwayne Ledford – has to get the rushing attack moving. The Falcons were in the top 10 for the past two seasons under coach Arthur Smith. On defense, the Falcons will need to stop the run better for the unit to improve. The pass rush also must improve. “Outstanding,” Morris said when asked about his coaches. “The staff. I’m really fired up about that. That’s always going to be a steady growth. You’re either growing or you’re not. That’s got to be a growth mindset for all of us. We always have to have a growth mindset when it comes to the staff.” Grade: B-plus