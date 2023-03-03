QBs C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson had formal interviews with Falcons

Richardson, who’s 6-4 and 231 pounds, also shared some details of his interview with the Falcons.

“That was actually a great interview,” Richardson said. “They asked me how fast I was going to run in the 40 (yard dash) and they asked me if I was faster than (Falcons tight end) Kyle (Pitts). I had to brag on myself a little bit and told them that I’m definitely faster.

“If Kyle sees this, I’m sorry. I just had to (bet on) myself. But that was a great interview.”

Richardson passed for 3,105 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the Gators.

The Falcons hold the eighth overall pick in the draft and likely would have to trade up to get Stroud. Richardson is projected to be available when they select.

