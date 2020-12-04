QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Saints

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say about the Saints, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Q: How can you all slow Saints defensive end Cam Jordan?
A: He’s tough, there is no question about it. He’s been a great player for a long time. Unfortunately, I’ve gotten to know him a little too well. Our guys will do a good job. We’ve got a good plan. We’ve all got to do our part.
Q: What’s the key to getting your receivers open against their secondary?
A: Definitely doing some different things in terms of our plan to try and do better than we did last time. That’s always the case the second time you play an opponent, you want to make some adjustments. It’s going to be a collective effort.
Q: What stands out on film when you watch the Saints’ defense?
A: I think No. 1, they limit explosive plays as well as anybody in the (NFL). They get off the field on third down. They are very good on first- and second-down defense in kind of putting you in third-and-longs. So, I think when you have a defense like that, that keeps things in front of them, doesn’t give up big plays and keeps you off-schedule, that’s a recipe for success.
Falcons’ next four games
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
