QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Raiders

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say about the Raiders, his team’s opponent for their game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Q: Who jumps out at you from your film study of the Raiders?
A: “I think (safety Johnathan) Abram is playing really well. Physical player. Does a lot of good things, coming down as a safety into the front seven. He rushes well. Very physical. Good player. I’ve been impressed with watching him.”
Q: What do they do special?
A: “I think their defense as a whole, it’s sound. Guys understand their responsibility in the scheme. You don’t really see people out of position. They are disciplined that way. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
Q: Any thoughts on getting 3,000 yards passing for the 11th straight year with 22 yards on Sunday?
A: “I’m fortunate that I’ve been able to stay healthy for a long time,” Ryan said. “I’ve just been fortunate to be apart of this organization and that they’ve had the belief and faith in me…I don’t think about these things too much. But I’m certainly proud of the longevity.”
