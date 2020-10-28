X

QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Panthers

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan believes the team is ready to move on after another fourth quarter collapse.

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say about the Panthers, his team’s opponent at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte:

Q: What are the points of emphasis going into the Carolina game?

A: Well, I think we’ve got to be better in the red area than we were the last time we played them. We have to capitalize on our drives when we get down there with touchdowns. It was a short, low-possession game for us last time. I think we had eight drives, something like that. So, we’ve got to capitalize, depending on how the game shakes out.

Q: Will they change their game plan when facing a familiar team on a short week?

A: Carolina has been who they are, for the most part, on defense the entire year. Their scheme is kind of a bend-don’t-break, keep things in front and make you chip away as the game goes on. So, I don’t anticipate them changing that much this week.

Q: What needs to change at the end of the halves for the Falcons?

A: Offensively, we have been OK. We’ve been pretty good in some two-minute situations. I think back to a couple where we’ve had some three-and-outs and put our defense in some tough spots, so I think for us, offensively, at the end of the first half, we have to make sure that when given the keys to go be aggressive, we have to go make it happen. Then, I thought offensively, I thought we did a pretty good job at the end of the game (against the Lions on Sunday), but obviously need to finish that game out and take a little bit more time off the clock there.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29

