QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Panthers

Q: What needs to change at the end of the halves for the Falcons?

A: Offensively, we have been OK. We’ve been pretty good in some two-minute situations. I think back to a couple where we’ve had some three-and-outs and put our defense in some tough spots, so I think for us, offensively, at the end of the first half, we have to make sure that when given the keys to go be aggressive, we have to go make it happen. Then, I thought offensively, I thought we did a pretty good job at the end of the game (against the Lions on Sunday), but obviously need to finish that game out and take a little bit more time off the clock there.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29

