QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Falcons' psyche

Q: What goes into getting a player involved early in the game?

A: If you just go back last week, there was a lot of talk about trying to get Calvin (Ridley) going earlier in games. He had less targets the week before. The first play of the game, we had a shot down the field to him that we had a decent look where we’d have to drive a throw, maybe on a back shoulder, but in football things happen. Our pass protection got beat on the right side, so we had to move in the pocket. When you’re moving like that, you don’t have the chance to throw it down the field.