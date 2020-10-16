QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Falcons' psyche

Here’s what Matt Ryan had to say about the start of the post-Dan Quinn era for the Falcons:
Q: What goes into getting a player involved early in the game?
A: If you just go back last week, there was a lot of talk about trying to get Calvin (Ridley) going earlier in games. He had less targets the week before. The first play of the game, we had a shot down the field to him that we had a decent look where we’d have to drive a throw, maybe on a back shoulder, but in football things happen. Our pass protection got beat on the right side, so we had to move in the pocket. When you’re moving like that, you don’t have the chance to throw it down the field.
Q: Why has the timing of the passing attack been slightly off?
A: It’s just off a little bit. It’s never as bad and it’s never as good when you watch the film. It’s never as far off as you might think it is. It’s always a little bit closer. We’ve got to create some momentum. We have to find a way to make a play when we need to make a play, get some momentum going, get some confidence built and let that build. I think if we can do that, we’re definitely closer than we are far.
Q: Are you concerned about the players bringing the same effort without having Dan Quinn as the head coach?
A: I don’t think so. I just don’t think that’s the makeup of the group that we have. Effort has been something that you just expect from guys week in and week out. I think we’ve got to be conscious of it because there are changes, and it’s a unique situation, so we have to be diligent about that as leaders, that if you see any of it, you’ve got to nip it in the bud. But, I really don’t think, from the guys that we have, that’s going to be an issue.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18al trial
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
