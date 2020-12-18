QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Bucs

Q: Are you impressed by Tom Brady playing at age 43?

A: His consistency is the thing that’s been remarkable to me. For 20-plus years, week-in and week-out he’s prepared and ready to go. He’s competitive. He’s relentless. All of those things. That’s something that I respect, knowing that being 13 years in, it’s not the easiest thing to do, and he does it every week. So, I’ve always appreciated that and respected that from him.

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

