QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Bucs

What Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said about the Bucs ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Q: What impresses you about Bucs linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul?
A: He’s been a great player for a long time. He’s still playing with incredible effort. He’s always had a skill set and a talent level that was extremely high. His effort hasn’t wavered as he’s gotten older. He’s continued to play that way for all four quarters. So, that’s impressive to see.
Q: How will they defend you without Julio Jones?
A: It’s always tough when you are missing a great player. There is no question about that. When he’s out there, he’s a difference maker for us. That’s part of it in (the NFL). There are going to be certain times when guys are down, and other people have to step up and you have to adjust.
Q: Are you impressed by Tom Brady playing at age 43?
A: His consistency is the thing that’s been remarkable to me. For 20-plus years, week-in and week-out he’s prepared and ready to go. He’s competitive. He’s relentless. All of those things. That’s something that I respect, knowing that being 13 years in, it’s not the easiest thing to do, and he does it every week. So, I’ve always appreciated that and respected that from him.
Falcons’ final three games
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution