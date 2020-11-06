X

QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Broncos

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan discusses how team captains handle a disgruntled player and shares some thoughts on the Broncos.

Atlanta Falcons | 47 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say about the Broncos, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Q: What do you see from Bradley Chubb and inside linebacker Josey Jewell, the Broncos signal-caller?

A: Chubb is a really good pass-rusher. Talented, plays with good effort, he’s physically gifted for sure, so he’s somebody we have to account for where he’s at. Jewell, you mentioned, kind of in the middle is, to me, just solid. Gets them in the right spots, seems to communicate well on their side of the ball.

Q: What are some of the characteristics of their defense?

A: They’re a very detailed, disciplined defense. I think that’s one of their strengths. They know their roles, they know what their coaches are asking them to do. Then, in the back end, I think collectively as a unit in the back end, I think they’ve done a good job. Both safeties are playing extremely well.

Q: How tough is Denver’s red-zone defense, which is ranked third in the (NFL) at 48%?

A: They’re stingy. That’s probably the biggest thing. They tackle well. They don’t really give you any freebies. They make you earn it. So, it’s going to be huge for us to make sure that we earn it and concentrate on our play and what we do. I think that’s probably the biggest point of emphasis for us this week.

Falcons' next four games

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

