QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Broncos

Q: What do you see from Bradley Chubb and inside linebacker Josey Jewell, the Broncos signal-caller?

A: Chubb is a really good pass-rusher. Talented, plays with good effort, he’s physically gifted for sure, so he’s somebody we have to account for where he’s at. Jewell, you mentioned, kind of in the middle is, to me, just solid. Gets them in the right spots, seems to communicate well on their side of the ball.