QB corner: Falcons’ Marcus Mariota on the Chargers’ defense

FLOWERY BRANCH – Here’s what Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota had to say about the Chargers, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
On facing the Chargers in the AFC West: “For some guys, it’s an unfamiliar opponent, out of conference, out of division. But I’ve been very lucky to be in their division for the last couple of years with those guys.”
On the defense: “Whether it’s Kenny Murray or (Dave) Tranquill, the two inside (linebackers) that I think are playing really well, they are out there flying around. Everyone is dealing with injuries right now.”
On defenders other than safety Derwin James and edge rusher Khalil Mack: “Asante Samuel is a great player. He’s got a nose for the football. We understand the pieces that they have. We just have to try to go out there and execute.”
