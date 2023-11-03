QB corner: Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke on the Vikings defense

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what quarterback Taylor Heinicke had to say about the Vikings, the Falcons’ opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
On the Vikings defense under coordinator Brian Flores: “We’ve got a really difficult defense. They do a bunch of different things. That’s enough on my plate right there. I’m focused on being the guy this week. We’ll see what happens going forward.”
On the variety of blitzes: “That’s the thing. A lot of pressures. And it’s not just on crucial downs. It could be first-and-10 at your own 25 and they’re bringing Cover Zero. You (must) have your head on a swivel at all times. They can do anything at any moment. There’s a lot to study there, but I feel confident with the game plan.”
On preparing for the Vikings: “Biggest thing is you just prepare like you’re starting. I remember my first four or five years, I never saw the field. I was kind of the third-string guy. I didn’t even dress on game days, but you kind of practice being the starter by preparing like you’re the starter. I think when your time comes, you know how to prepare.”
