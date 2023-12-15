QB corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Buccaneers’ defense

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Carolina Panthers, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

On preparing for the Panthers: “It’s another huge week for us, just as every week is, but when you look at this Carolina team the first thing you see is the record, but it goes a lot deeper into that because they have a great defense, a great defensive front, great guys on the back end, and they really play together.”

On what Carolina’s defense is doing now compared with Week 1: “They’re running the same structure. You can’t let the record deter you or sway you in any way because it’s a great defense we’re going against. They got great guys up front and great guys in the back end to help. ... Shaq (Thompson) is out and (Frankie) Luvu, he stepped up huge.