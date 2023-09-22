QB corner: Desmond Ridder on the Lions’ defense

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Lions, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.
On if he sought help from former Detroit cornerback Jeff Okudah: “Yeah, you could talk to Jeff. Like last week, we talked to (assistant head coach/defense Jerry) Gray who was with the Packers for a long time. The week before (he spoke) with C.J. (Saunders) because he was with Carolina. Anyway that we can get where maybe a guy was either with a coach or with a player or whoever it is just to get some sort of intel, it’s huge.”
On what he sees from Detroit’s defense: “Their safety (Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was placed on injured reserve) is a little dinged up. ... (They’ve) got a couple of guys dinged up on the front line. But these are guys that are hungry and fired up.”
On his take on Lions coach Dan Campbell: “They have a great coach in coach Campbell who gets their guys ready to go throughout all of the offseason and everything. You’ve seen it put on film, their guys … fly to the ball, put their head down and go. Their corners and (defensive backs) play a little more soft, try to keep things in front of them, but when it comes to the run, they like to attack downhill.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC