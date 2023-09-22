QB corner: Desmond Ridder on the Lions’ defense

BreakingNews
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on the Lions' defense

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Lions, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

On if he sought help from former Detroit cornerback Jeff Okudah: “Yeah, you could talk to Jeff. Like last week, we talked to (assistant head coach/defense Jerry) Gray who was with the Packers for a long time. The week before (he spoke) with C.J. (Saunders) because he was with Carolina. Anyway that we can get where maybe a guy was either with a coach or with a player or whoever it is just to get some sort of intel, it’s huge.”

On what he sees from Detroit’s defense: “Their safety (Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was placed on injured reserve) is a little dinged up. ... (They’ve) got a couple of guys dinged up on the front line. But these are guys that are hungry and fired up.”

On his take on Lions coach Dan Campbell: “They have a great coach in coach Campbell who gets their guys ready to go throughout all of the offseason and everything. You’ve seen it put on film, their guys … fly to the ball, put their head down and go. Their corners and (defensive backs) play a little more soft, try to keep things in front of them, but when it comes to the run, they like to attack downhill.”

