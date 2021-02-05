QB corner: Brady on Super Bowl LV

Q: How will you celebrate if the team wins the Super Bowl?

A: “I’ll be surrounded by my kids. The best part about winning is having the people that have helped you get there and supported you there with you to enjoy it. Some of the best memories I’ve had in my life are being with my kids right after the Super Bowl and celebrating with them. I hope we have that experience on Sunday. It’s going to be a really tough game, so we’re going to have to go earn it, but if we get the job done, that’s exactly what I’ll be doing.”

Falcons’ 2021 draft position:

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.

Bucky’s picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

