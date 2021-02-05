QB corner: Brady on Super Bowl LV

Here’s what Bucs quarterback Tom Brady had to say:
Q: How grateful are you for your career?
A: “That’s a great question. I think about that quite a bit actually. I think just being grateful for all of the blessings in my life. I’ve got more than anyone could imagine. In the end I just try to do the best that I can do with every situation. You understand that there are a lot of people that have supported me over the time to get to this point. I think any time you get the chance to realize your dreams – between high school, college and pro football, I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years. I’m just so appreciative of all the different people who have helped me along the way.”
Q: What makes tight end Rob Gronkowski tick?
A: “He’s one of the most unique people. Just being around him, he’s so positive. I think everybody wishes (that) in their next life they come back as Rob just because he’s got such a great personality about him, just his way of being positive. He’s a really high achiever. He’s very competitive and I see the competitive nature, the determination.”
Q: How will you celebrate if the team wins the Super Bowl?
A: “I’ll be surrounded by my kids. The best part about winning is having the people that have helped you get there and supported you there with you to enjoy it. Some of the best memories I’ve had in my life are being with my kids right after the Super Bowl and celebrating with them. I hope we have that experience on Sunday. It’s going to be a really tough game, so we’re going to have to go earn it, but if we get the job done, that’s exactly what I’ll be doing.”
Falcons’ 2021 draft position:
NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.
Bucky’s picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
