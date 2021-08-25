Q&A with Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley

On not playing in exhibition games: “I’m taking it one day at a time. It’s on coach. When he gives me the go to play, I’m going to play. I’m going to play as best I can.”

On joint practices: “My thinking on joint practices is that it’s like a game. I think of it as a game. I’m kind of just….I am working my technique, but I’m going. Whatever technique I give them on that route, I don’t know what it is until I do. I’m working things, but I’m going, I’m on the fly.”

On his footwork: “Every day, just coming out here and hitting the ladder. That literally will change my footwork. I’m snapping it down and trying to get out of breaks. Just the ladder will help me transition out of my breaks faster. It just takes, you know, reps. If you do it every your feet are going to get better. That’s anybody.”

On when he saw it improving: “Just doing it. I realized that I get through the ladder quicker and quicker every day…Pretty much in high school. I did a lot of ladder work in high school.”

On route running: “It’s not a science. It’s an art. It’s art. It’s drawing. It’s lines. It’s separation, angles and stuff. That’s really what it is.”

On if he got visit his family: “Yes, I was home. I went to see my Mom. My brothers came and got me. Hung out at the house. Ate on my day off a little bit. It was pretty good to be back in Miami, not too far from home. We practiced at that nice facility that they had. I felt pretty good.”

On who’s studied as an WR art form: “I like Jerry Rice a lot. I think he did it the right way. Speed, cutting and just getting the defender to think (you’re doing) something else is what I’m trying to do. What I’m trying to look like kinda, if that makes sense.”

On watching the video of him and Jones (2 million views): “I kind of made me mad that people didn’t think that was a route. That’s kind of made mad that people didn’t think it was real or that wouldn’t have had time to do it. We will have time to do that. I’ve scored on touchdowns like that, but it’s alright.”

On if he was impressed with himself: “At this stage, nah. (laughs). Not at this stage anymore. Not anymore. …practice. Do you know how many practices I’ve been in, in my life? That’s crazy. Not really.”

On Feleipe Franks: “Super excited about Feleipe. He’s come in and has just done his best. Makes plays. Super huge dude. He’s just out there balling right now. I’m just excited for him and happy to have him on the team. He’s definitely going to learn from Matt. That’s the best you can learn from. I’m really excited about him.”

#Falcons WR Calvin Ridley breaking off #Dolphins CB Byron Jones today. Not sure Ryan would have enough time to complete this red zone route. https://t.co/JUBvYQbkeL — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 19, 2021

