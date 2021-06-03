Q&A with Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst

On coach Arthur Smith’s high expectations: “Absolutely, I think what I bring to the table is pretty unique as far as my vertical speed. You know, how I’m able to move at my size. I think the way that I play in games, my tempo is unmatched, too. I’m excited. I think it’s a great offense. I thing I’m finally in my fourth year, going to get utilized vertically. That’s what I was able to do well in college and then finally an offensive coordinator can see that and hopefully utilize it this year.”

On the group of tight ends and their versatility: “That’s the beauty of this offense. We are going to operate out of multiple tight end sets. I think history has proven that with coach Smith and with him in Tennessee. I think we’ve got a pretty good group of guys here in Atlanta. I think he’ll be able to utilize us in specific ways to hopefully create mismatches and make defenses uncomfortable.”

On the tight end summit: “That’s George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olson kind of constructed that whole thing. I think it’s a great idea. You are getting some of the top tight ends in the NFL together for three days there in Nashville. I think it’s at the end of this month. I believe it’s the 23rd, 24th and 25th. So yeah, you are going to have all of the top tight ends from around the league working out a little bit, just hanging out. It’s going to be awesome. You get on the field with those guys and you get to pick their brains on how they break down coverages and stuff like that. I think it’s going to be a great opportunity.”

On who he hopes to learn from the most at the tight end summit: “I pick things from other guys games, just here and there. I think it’s going to be great being surrounded by all of them. There are different ways to break down man coverage or sitting in zone and kind of running certain routes. Just getting different perspectives, I think will just sharpen your own game.”

On how the locker room is dealing with the Julio Jones trade talk: “That really has been talked about amongst the players a whole lot. I think that’s a front office discussion. We are going to go out there with the 11 guys that we have and we’re going to play full speed and put some pressure on defenses. That’s the mindset that we have going into this season.”

On what he did differently this offseason: “For me, I normally give myself January off. When February rolls around, just kind of my mindset is, I hit it pretty hard. I try to get as strong and as fast as I possibly can. Whatever it takes. Lifting for three hours and hitting the field after that. That’s just kind of how I’m wired. I’m different than most guys, I’m sure their plans are a little bit different. This year was big for me as far as adding the diet into my workout routine, too. I’m down to like almost eight percent body fat. So, I’m definitely on a mission this year. I’ve got a lot of reasons to play a little bit harder this year.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles