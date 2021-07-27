Q&A with Falcons running back Mike Davis

On the drive to camp: “I was anxious this morning. I was really ready to get here. It’s really fun to be around your teammates. I missed being around my guys. OTAs, it meant a lot to be there with them and to practice against them. Honestly, I just can’t wait to be out here and in the locker room joking with my guys.”

On ticket requests from family members: “The ticket thing has already been outrageous. I’ve been in the league, it’s going on Year Seven, so I know how to say no.”

On his relationship with Matt Ryan: “The relationship is really good between me and Matt. He’s a veteran guy. He knows what to look for. Really smart out there on the field. Anytime that you have a smart quarterback like Matt, that’s always a plus.”

On his offseason: “Whatever coach asks me to do, I’m doing it. I’ve been grinding ever since I got in the league. I’m in that mode of doing whatever it takes.”

On the new commitment to the run: “I don’t know where we were last year in rushing. (They finished ranked 27th). I don’t know how the play-calling is going to go. I don’t know what plays were are going to run. I might have an idea, I might not. I don’t know what we have going on.”

On how much Arthur Smith ran the ball in Tennessee: “Of course, I’ve seen everything that he’s done at Tennessee, but I don’t know what the game plan is here.”

On playing at home: “Of course, I feel like everybody always dream of playing at home. Growing up, I was a Falcons’ fan. I’ve seen everybody from Alge Crumpler to Michael Vick. I’ve seen everything growing up. The Falcons are my dream team. To actually play for the Falcons is a dream come true.”

Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis:

Part 1: Quarterbacks

Part 2: Running Backs

Part 3: Offensive line

Part 4: Special Teams

Part 5: Wide receivers/Tight ends

Part 6: Defensive line

Part 7: Linebackers

Part 8: Secondary

Credit: Atlanta Falcons Caption New Falcons running back coach Desmond Kitching comments on the attributes Mike Davis - who was added to roster in offseason - brings to team. Credit: Atlanta Falcons

THE AJC’S PROJECTED DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

WR 18 Calvin Ridley, 83 Tajae Sharpe, 88 Frank Darby, 13 Christian Blake, 86 Antonio Nunn

WR 14 Russell Gage, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 12 Chris Rowland, 82 Austin Trammell, 16 Jeff Badet

LT 70 Jake Matthews, 74 William Sweet, 72 Willie Beavers

LG 68 Josh Andrews, 77 Jalen Mayfield, 66 Willie Wright, 62 Bryce Hargrove

C 61 Matt Hennessy, 67 Drew Dalman, 65 Joe Sculthorpe

RG 63 Chris Lindstrom, 64 Ryan Neuzil, 75 Kion Smith, 71 Sam Jones

RT 76 Kaleb McGary, 73 Matt Gono, 77 Jalen Mayfield, 69 Jason Spriggs

TE 8 Kyle Pitts, 81 Hayden Hurst, 85 Lee Smith, 87 Jaeden Graham, 46 Parker Hesse, 80 Ryan Becker, 89 John Raine

QB 2 Matt Ryan, 5 AJ McCarron, 15 Feleipe Franks

HB 28 Mike Davis, 30 Qadree Ollison, 84 Cordarrelle Patterson, 25 Javian Hawkins, 42 Caleb Huntley

FB 40 Keith Smith

DEFENSE

DL 90 Marlon Davidson, 55 Steven Means, 95 Ta’Quon Graham, 79 Chris Slayton

DL 97 Grady Jarrett, 93 Zac Dawe, 94 Deadrin Senat, 98 John Atkins

DL 96 Tyeler Davison, 50 John Cominsky, 99 Jonathan Bullard, 69 Olive Sagapolu

OLB 56 Dante Fowler, 92 Adetokunbo Ogundeji, 42 Shareef Miller, 52 Emmanuel Ellerbe

ILB 45 Deion Jones, 51 Brandon Copeland, 53 Erroll Thompson

ILB 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 43 Mykal Walker, 48 Dorian Etheridge

OLB 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, 49 Kobe Jones, 59 George Obinna

RCB 22 Fabian Moreau, 20 Kendall Sheffield, 29 Chris Williamson

LCB 24 A.J. Terrell, 33 Tyler Hall, 34 Darren Hall, 38 Marcus Murphy, 41 J.R. Pace

NCB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 25 Delrick Abrams, 35 Avery Williams

FS 23 Erik Harris, 27 Richie Grant, 37 Dwayne Johnson

SS 21 Duron Harmon, 32 Jaylinn Hawkins, 39 T.J. Green, 38 Marcus Murphy

SPECIALISTS

K 7 Younghoe Koo

P 4 Sterling Hofrichter, 9 Dom Maggio

LS 47 Josh Harris

KO 7 Younghoe Koo

KR 84 Cordarrelle Patterson, 12 Chris Rowland, 35 Avery Williams

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo