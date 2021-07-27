Q&A with Falcons running back Mike Davis

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here’s what Falcons running back Mike Davis had to say to the Atlanta media after reporting early for training camp on Tuesday:
On reporting for camp: “It’s really exciting. It’s really a dream to be home. I mean, I’m here early so that speaks for it a lot. I’ve been here since 8 (a.m.). I’m just ready to go.” (The team didn’t have to report until 9 a.m.)
On how he wants to start camp: “I expect to jump right in. I don’t know how you can ease into. But my expectations is for it to be hard.”
On being the RB1: “I just want to come out and win. I (am not) really too much pressed for the stats or whatever that comes with. I’m just here to try to make the team better, my teammates better. I just want to win. That’s all that matters.”
On being at home, is it different: “It feels a lot different. That drive. I don’t really have to pack. All I have is my back pack, so home is nothing but 30 to 50 minutes from here. Yeah, it feels a lot different.”
On the drive to camp: “I was anxious this morning. I was really ready to get here. It’s really fun to be around your teammates. I missed being around my guys. OTAs, it meant a lot to be there with them and to practice against them. Honestly, I just can’t wait to be out here and in the locker room joking with my guys.”
On ticket requests from family members: “The ticket thing has already been outrageous. I’ve been in the league, it’s going on Year Seven, so I know how to say no.”
On his relationship with Matt Ryan: “The relationship is really good between me and Matt. He’s a veteran guy. He knows what to look for. Really smart out there on the field. Anytime that you have a smart quarterback like Matt, that’s always a plus.”
On his offseason: “Whatever coach asks me to do, I’m doing it. I’ve been grinding ever since I got in the league. I’m in that mode of doing whatever it takes.”
On the new commitment to the run: “I don’t know where we were last year in rushing. (They finished ranked 27th). I don’t know how the play-calling is going to go. I don’t know what plays were are going to run. I might have an idea, I might not. I don’t know what we have going on.”
On how much Arthur Smith ran the ball in Tennessee: “Of course, I’ve seen everything that he’s done at Tennessee, but I don’t know what the game plan is here.”
On playing at home: “Of course, I feel like everybody always dream of playing at home. Growing up, I was a Falcons’ fan. I’ve seen everybody from Alge Crumpler to Michael Vick. I’ve seen everything growing up. The Falcons are my dream team. To actually play for the Falcons is a dream come true.”
Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis:
Part 1: Quarterbacks
Part 2: Running Backs
Part 3: Offensive line
Part 4: Special Teams
Part 5: Wide receivers/Tight ends
Part 6: Defensive line
Part 7: Linebackers
Part 8: Secondary
Credit: Atlanta Falcons
THE AJC’S PROJECTED DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
WR 18 Calvin Ridley, 83 Tajae Sharpe, 88 Frank Darby, 13 Christian Blake, 86 Antonio Nunn
WR 14 Russell Gage, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 12 Chris Rowland, 82 Austin Trammell, 16 Jeff Badet
LT 70 Jake Matthews, 74 William Sweet, 72 Willie Beavers
LG 68 Josh Andrews, 77 Jalen Mayfield, 66 Willie Wright, 62 Bryce Hargrove
C 61 Matt Hennessy, 67 Drew Dalman, 65 Joe Sculthorpe
RG 63 Chris Lindstrom, 64 Ryan Neuzil, 75 Kion Smith, 71 Sam Jones
RT 76 Kaleb McGary, 73 Matt Gono, 77 Jalen Mayfield, 69 Jason Spriggs
TE 8 Kyle Pitts, 81 Hayden Hurst, 85 Lee Smith, 87 Jaeden Graham, 46 Parker Hesse, 80 Ryan Becker, 89 John Raine
QB 2 Matt Ryan, 5 AJ McCarron, 15 Feleipe Franks
HB 28 Mike Davis, 30 Qadree Ollison, 84 Cordarrelle Patterson, 25 Javian Hawkins, 42 Caleb Huntley
FB 40 Keith Smith
DEFENSE
DL 90 Marlon Davidson, 55 Steven Means, 95 Ta’Quon Graham, 79 Chris Slayton
DL 97 Grady Jarrett, 93 Zac Dawe, 94 Deadrin Senat, 98 John Atkins
DL 96 Tyeler Davison, 50 John Cominsky, 99 Jonathan Bullard, 69 Olive Sagapolu
OLB 56 Dante Fowler, 92 Adetokunbo Ogundeji, 42 Shareef Miller, 52 Emmanuel Ellerbe
ILB 45 Deion Jones, 51 Brandon Copeland, 53 Erroll Thompson
ILB 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 43 Mykal Walker, 48 Dorian Etheridge
OLB 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, 49 Kobe Jones, 59 George Obinna
RCB 22 Fabian Moreau, 20 Kendall Sheffield, 29 Chris Williamson
LCB 24 A.J. Terrell, 33 Tyler Hall, 34 Darren Hall, 38 Marcus Murphy, 41 J.R. Pace
NCB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 25 Delrick Abrams, 35 Avery Williams
FS 23 Erik Harris, 27 Richie Grant, 37 Dwayne Johnson
SS 21 Duron Harmon, 32 Jaylinn Hawkins, 39 T.J. Green, 38 Marcus Murphy
SPECIALISTS
K 7 Younghoe Koo
P 4 Sterling Hofrichter, 9 Dom Maggio
LS 47 Josh Harris
KO 7 Younghoe Koo
KR 84 Cordarrelle Patterson, 12 Chris Rowland, 35 Avery Williams
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo