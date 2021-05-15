Q&A with Falcons rookie safety Richie Grant

On Darren Hall’s interception: “I’m excited for him. Just being in the right spot. Right time. Right spot. It was a little overthrow I think and he was able to make the play. The tempo was a little slower than usually. I didn’t know if I was supposed to run over and jump on his head, which is what I usually would do or get back to the ball and line up. I just clamped my hands for him. After practice, I dapped him up and slapped him on the back of the head.”

Second round (40th overall) – Richie Grant, S, Central Florida

Height: 6-foot Weight: 194 Arms: 32-5/8 Hands: 9-3/8 Bench Press: 225 pounds 12 times Vertical: 34-½ 40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds 20-shuttle: 4.27. 3-cone drill: 6.78

Overview: He tied for third in the FBS with six interceptions as a sophomore. He was first-team All-American Athletic Conference after making 109 tackles over 13 starts. He continued to develop over his career. He also was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award which goes to the nation’s top defensive back. He was a two-time All-Florida pick from Choctawhatchee High School. He redshirted as a freshman at Central Florida in 2017. Grant played free safety, strong safety and sometimes in the slot. He’s better against the run than the pass. Lack of speed hurts him in coverage, but he has a noise for the ball. According to Pro Football Focus, Grant was the highest-graded safety in run-defense in the NCAA in 2020 season. Grant is the second player the Falcons have selected from UCF in franchise history, joining safety/linebacker Kemal Ishmael who was selected in the seventh round of the 2013 draft.

