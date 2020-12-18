Q&A with Falcons offensive line coach Chris Morgan

Q: How did Matt Gono do starting for Kaleb McGary against the Los Angeles Chargers? How’s Justin McCray doing at left guard for James Carpenter?

A: “It’s a credit to both of those guys. Matt Gono has put in a ton of work over the last three years. He’s really developed. He’s a good player. He had a good game against a really good player the other day. He battled. He competed. We were very happy with him. McCray was a really good add for us from the standpoint that he’s such a good teammate and he’s so versatile. He’s started games at bot guard spots, at bot tackle spots. He gives you everything that he’s got. He battles. He competes. Both of those players have done a nice job filling in.”

Q: How is rookie Matt Hennessy developing in practice after playing a little bit early?

A: “Matt is doing a nice job. He’s getting better every day. He’s learning from one of the best of all-time in Alex Mack. Alex does such a good job teaching and working with all of the guys. Hennessy asks the right questions. You can see him developing every day. He’s doing a good job. He’s doing everything that we’re asking.”

Q: What’s the challenge the line faces against a stout Tampa Bay front?

A: “They present a lot of challenges. They are a good defense. They do a good job of penetrating. The do a good of moving well to create pressure. Really good players. Good scheme. Will definitely give you multiple looks. The guys are working hard every day to get the looks down, the scheme down. We know the challenge that’s ahead and we’re excited about it.”

Q: How’s right guard Chris Lindstrom developing in his second year? Good full year for Chris?

A: “I think so. I think both of those guys we got last year on the right side are going be really good players for a long time. I feel like Chris gets better every week. The game is starting to slow down for him. That comes with more experience. He gives you everything he’s got every week. He makes the guys around him better and he continues to improve.”

Q: Has John Wetzel embraced his role as the ultimate backup with the team?

A: “He’s a great teammate. When I say that, you talk about him being up and being down, he’s going to do whatever it takes and when it takes for the team. The guys really respect John for a lot of reasons. Probably the first one is his accountability. He’s always ready to go. He’s very versatile. He’s going to learn both guard spots. He’s going to learn both tackle spots. He’s going to learn Jumbo Tight End. He’s going to have a role on goal line and short yardage. He does a really good job being prepared for that. He’s an experienced player. He started quite a few games in this league and we’re glad to have him.”

Q: Jake Matthew’s is rated pretty high by profootballfocus.com. Is that the type of year that he’s having in your eyes?

A: “You know, we’re thankful to have Jake for a lot of reasons. No. 1, Jake is a very productive football player. He’s a left tackle so most of the time he’s going against one of the best pass rushers, most talented guys in the league. A lot times we leave Jake (one on one). So, Jake does a lot of things that go unnoticed. Jake has battled. Like everybody else, he’s frustrated. We want to win more. We need to win more. But he comes to work everyday. He’s a great leader. He’s always going to be there. He’s always going to be prepared. We very thankful to have Jake.”

Q: What has it been like to coach Alex Mack, who’s put in a great body of work over his career?

A: “It’s been a pleasure to be able to come to work with him every day, that’s for sure. The way he challenges his teammates. The way he challenges the coaches. The way he challenges the (offensive linemen) room. He’s the ultimate professional. He has an unbelievable process on how to get himself ready to go out there and lead his unit. It’s been awesome. He’s as good as there is. He’s as good as I’ve ever been around. Thankful to have him.”

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution