Q&A with Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau

Here’s what Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau had to say after the second mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday:
On how the installation of the defense has been going: “It’s good. We’ve been putting in a lot of plays. Just getting everything down. Getting used to everything. Getting our communication right, our alignments right.”
On running laps after false-start penalties: “For my position, I’m able to move before the snap, so it doesn’t really affect me. But for the offensive line and defensive line and the receivers, they’ve been holding themselves accountable and getting that lap in.”
On being a new veteran to the team: “Coming in the tone had already been set. A lot of these young guys had already set the tone themselves. They know what to expect. They know what’s expected of them, and they put that effort in every day. It’s just leaning on guys and letting them know what I see, what they may see. How they fit here. How this should look, and I’m just helping them wherever I can.”
On the second-year cornerback A.J. Terrell: “Well, he’s far advanced in his mental game already. He’s a hell of a player, he’s a hell of an athlete. He’s a dog out there. I love seeing that. I love playing with him. I love just giving my tips and seeing his tips as well. That’s helping me get better as we are bouncing it back and forth.”
On how comfortable he is at right cornerback: “I’m comfortable playing either side. Coach likes us to sometimes flip back and forth, just in case. We both play both sides. At the end of the day, we play corner. We are out there on an island, doing what we do.”
On the rookie defensive backs: “They all came in with a good head on their shoulders and came ready to work. You love seeing that and you love seeing them put that extra work in practice, too. They’ve come in ready to learn and eager to play. We love that.”
On the learning curve for the rookies: “It’s still pretty steep because some of the coverages are ran differently in college. Per se, Cover-3 is run differently in college, so it’s still new. We are all learning it together. If they have a question, we all answer it and get them right.”
On his offseason focus: “Just training to get my game right and where it needs to be. Just putting in that work in the offseason. Coming out here in OTAs, learning the defense. Being comfortable out there and just being able to play fast.”
On his football journey: “I put all of that behind me. I just came in here. … I just want to contribute in any way that I can. Just to show them that I’m going to give it my all every play, every snap and just show that I’m ready to come here to compete and win.”
