Q&A with Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau

On how comfortable he is at right cornerback: “I’m comfortable playing either side. Coach likes us to sometimes flip back and forth, just in case. We both play both sides. At the end of the day, we play corner. We are out there on an island, doing what we do.”

On the rookie defensive backs: “They all came in with a good head on their shoulders and came ready to work. You love seeing that and you love seeing them put that extra work in practice, too. They’ve come in ready to learn and eager to play. We love that.”

On the learning curve for the rookies: “It’s still pretty steep because some of the coverages are ran differently in college. Per se, Cover-3 is run differently in college, so it’s still new. We are all learning it together. If they have a question, we all answer it and get them right.”

On his offseason focus: “Just training to get my game right and where it needs to be. Just putting in that work in the offseason. Coming out here in OTAs, learning the defense. Being comfortable out there and just being able to play fast.”

On his football journey: “I put all of that behind me. I just came in here. … I just want to contribute in any way that I can. Just to show them that I’m going to give it my all every play, every snap and just show that I’m ready to come here to compete and win.”

