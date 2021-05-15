Q&A with Falcons cornerback Darren Hall

Here’s what Falcons cornerback Darren Hall had to say Saturday after his second rookie minicamp practice:
On how his interception in Friday’s practice: “It felt good. I was in the right place at the right time. I’ve been trying to learn the playbook here. Take the right drops. Learning the position. Just doing everything I can to make a play for our team.”
On whether his San Diego State defense translates to what the Falcons are teaching: “Just a little bit. Knowing that (defensive backs) coach (Jon) Hoke’s son was at San Diego State, they kind of teach the same way. But it’s a whole new playbook. A whole new system, so I’m just trying to get at it every day. Get better every day.”
On what positions he’s playing: “I’m playing corner and nickel. Both. That’s just what we have going on right now because we only have three corners. Just taking it all in right now. Just doing everything that I can to stay in the playbook and be able to go out there stay at both positions and play them well.”
On his versatility: “I’m just playing what they tell me to play. I got here, and they told me you’ll be playing some corner and some nickel, so learn it all. That’s what I’m doing, staying in the playbook. Knowing where to be against every formation. Just making sure I know what I’m supposed to do.”
On if he’ll play outside or inside: “Wherever I’m needed. Or wherever the team wants me to play at, I’ll be there.”
On if he has a preference: “I feel comfortable at both. I’m just learning both. … If they need me at corner, I’ll play corner. If they need me at nickel, I’ll play the nickel. I’m just learning it all and making sure that I’m ready.”
On lining up against tight end Kyle Pitts: “He’s big.”
On his relationship with Richie Grant: “It’s been good. I’m followed him before. We got here to camp and we’ve talked little bit. Just all of us as DBs have really brought into gelling together and working well together. Trying to get our communications down. Just be able to talk to each other. It’s going real well.”
On his mentality when blitzing: “Hopefully, I can get there and make a play on the ball. Just going out there to help the team out and make a big play if I can.”
On blitzing from corner at San Diego State: “Just disguise it as man. They go ahead a cheat a little bit on the cadence and then go.”
On playing for another Hoke family member: “Even my head coach (Brady Hoke) was his brother. To me, it’s funny, they are all the same person. The mannerisms. They way they talk. It’s hilarious. When I first talked to coach Hoke here, coach Jon Hoke, I called his son and said, ‘You are your father’s son. You guys are identical.’ It’s hilarious.”
Fourth round (108th overall) – Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State
Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 188 Arms: 30-5/8 Hands: 8-7/8 40-yard dash: 4.41
Overview: He was considered one of the top cornerbacks in the Mountain West Conference. Is from the same school that produce former Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. He got on the field early and played two games as a true freshman, but was injured. He started three games and played in 12 the following season. In 2019, he was named honorable mention. Hall was a first-team All-MWC pick as a redshirt junior as he had three interceptions and six pass breakups. He participated in the Senior Bowl.