Q&A with Falcons cornerback Darren Hall

On if he’ll play outside or inside: “Wherever I’m needed. Or wherever the team wants me to play at, I’ll be there.”

On if he has a preference: “I feel comfortable at both. I’m just learning both. … If they need me at corner, I’ll play corner. If they need me at nickel, I’ll play the nickel. I’m just learning it all and making sure that I’m ready.”

On lining up against tight end Kyle Pitts: “He’s big.”

On his relationship with Richie Grant: “It’s been good. I’m followed him before. We got here to camp and we’ve talked little bit. Just all of us as DBs have really brought into gelling together and working well together. Trying to get our communications down. Just be able to talk to each other. It’s going real well.”

On his mentality when blitzing: “Hopefully, I can get there and make a play on the ball. Just going out there to help the team out and make a big play if I can.”

On blitzing from corner at San Diego State: “Just disguise it as man. They go ahead a cheat a little bit on the cadence and then go.”

On playing for another Hoke family member: “Even my head coach (Brady Hoke) was his brother. To me, it’s funny, they are all the same person. The mannerisms. They way they talk. It’s hilarious. When I first talked to coach Hoke here, coach Jon Hoke, I called his son and said, ‘You are your father’s son. You guys are identical.’ It’s hilarious.”

Fourth round (108th overall) – Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 188 Arms: 30-5/8 Hands: 8-7/8 40-yard dash: 4.41

Overview: He was considered one of the top cornerbacks in the Mountain West Conference. Is from the same school that produce former Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. He got on the field early and played two games as a true freshman, but was injured. He started three games and played in 12 the following season. In 2019, he was named honorable mention. Hall was a first-team All-MWC pick as a redshirt junior as he had three interceptions and six pass breakups. He participated in the Senior Bowl.

