Q&A with Falcons’ assistant head coach Jeff Ulbrich

On what are the issues with the defense and its inability to put four quarters of good ball together:

A: “We have to finish. It’s details and the finish. Situational football. Explosive plays, we have to reduce. I thought this last game, up until that fourth quarter, the issues in the red zone improved for sure. The explosives improved for sure. Now, it just comes down to the finish. We all acknowledge that, coaches and players alike.”

On winning at San Francisco last year help to get this team’s psyche ready for Green Bay:

A: “In times like these you want a great opponent. I thought last year, prior to the San Fran game, was the New Orleans game at their place. It was a turning point for sure. It was an opportunity to go out there and play against a very good opponent and play well. So, we’re excited about this opportunity.”

On the if Foye (Oluokun) will play against the Packers:

A: “I’m not sure of Foye’s status. I know he’s working his butt off to get back. If anybody can get back it will be him. Prior to him injuring himself in the Cowboys game, this is close to my 20th year in this league as a player and coach, and I’ve never seen anything like that in my life, to cause three fumbles, in the matter of a quarter is astounding. It’s unbelievable. It’s something that (Charles) Peanut Tillman, the best of all time at doing it, I don’t know if he ever had that happen. It was not be accident. It’s a guy that works at it every day. A guy who takes shots at the ball consistently at practice. He sees the ball like no one that I’ve every been around. So, I’m excited about where his game is going. I’m excited about him getting healthy and getting back.”

On how the rest of the linebacker unit is doing:

A: “The unit as a whole, Deion is playing at a very high level right now from a coverage standpoint. He’s playing the run probably better than he has in a long time. His leadership is growing. Part of the outcomes, it’s not, for a total unit standpoint, it’s not where we want to be. He’s played at a high level. MyKal (Walker) he’s going to have bumps in the road. He’s going to have hiccups. There are going to be growing pains. There are with every rookie. I feel like he took some promising steps this last game. He’s shown the ability to tackle. He’s shown the ability to set an edge. Play at the line of scrimmage and play off the ball. Showing similar versatility that (De’Vondre Campbell) had and some the versatility to what Foye has. So, I’m very promised about where he’s going. It’s been awesome having LaRoy (Reynolds) here just from an energy perspective. He elevates the entire team. When he goes in there, not only does he elevate with his attitude and his demeanor, but with his play. He’s physical. He’ll strike you.”

On how Dan Quinn is coping during these tough times:

A: “I think we all lean on each other. It’s the only chance we’ve got to get out of a hole. We’re in a little bit of a hole right now, but we’re absolutely capable of getting out of it. The only we can get out of it, is we bunker-up, and we and look to the men within these walls. We love our fans. We love their support. But if we are going to become the team that we’re capable of becoming, it’s going to take us. To point the finger, to push blame, that’s not going to help. I think that we’ve got a group of guys that are committed to that.”

On if the 0-3 start is reflected of the talent you have on the roster:

A: “I don’t think so at all, but ultimately you are what your record is. So, we have to prove otherwise.”

On the past two fourth quarters:

A: “We have to learn from it, grow from it. It can’t happen. Can’t happen.”

On facing Aaron Rodgers as a player or coach:

A: “Not necessarily as a player, but as a coach. He’s an amazing player. He’s an absolute pain in the ass. Ultimate competitor. Maybe the best arm talent the NFL has ever seen. He’s got it all. Good athlete. Good brain. He can improvise. Play within a system. He’s exactly what we need right now….just an opportunity to beat a really good player, team and a really talented team that’s playing very well. That’s what we need.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com