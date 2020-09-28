Profootball Doc: Gage has a concussion, Terrell has a chance to return

Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a concussion against the Bears and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell has a chance to quickly return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Dr. David Chao’s Week 3 medical update on Sunday
“Russell Gage got a concussion,” said Chao, the former team doctor for the San Diego Chargers who runs the profootballdoc.com website. “The defensive front seven is still quite injured, which is why Chicago was able to beat them and put up all those points."
The Falcons had to scramble in the secondary after rookie left cornerback A.J. Terrell went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
“Hopefully, cornerback A.J. Terrell, the first-round draft pick will come off the COVID-19 list,” Chao said. "He had two positives and one negative. He may have a chance still. Atlanta will have to get a lot of injuries cleared up here. Now, they are 0-3 and their backs are really against the wall.”
With Gage and Julio Jones out with a hamstring injury, the Falcons' depth at wide receiver was tested against the Bears.
Terrell went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. He was replaced at left cornerback by Darqueze Dennard and Blidi Wreh-Wilson took over at nickel cornerback for Dennard.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
