Poll: Vote for Atlanta’s biggest sports villain

In an 11-week series, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution highlighed one of the Dirty Dozen. We presented the series in ascending order, from No. 12 to No. 1. Each story was accompanied by a video with our staff discusses why each made our list.

Now, at the series’ conclusion, with the No. 1 villain Bobby Petrino, here is a poll allowing you to vote for which one you consider the top villain.

Go to ajc.com for the complete series.