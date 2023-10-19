Poll: Vote for Atlanta’s biggest sports villain

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports
18 minutes ago
We dubbed them Atlanta’s Dirty Dozen – the villains of Atlanta Sports. We used the term villain loosely. Some are simply sports figures who proved a thorn in our side, stood in our way, or prevented greatness. OK, some are true villains. We’ll let you decide who is who.

In an 11-week series, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution highlighed one of the Dirty Dozen. We presented the series in ascending order, from No. 12 to No. 1. Each story was accompanied by a video with our staff discusses why each made our list.

Now, at the series’ conclusion, with the No. 1 villain Bobby Petrino, here is a poll allowing you to vote for which one you consider the top villain.

Go to ajc.com for the complete series.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

