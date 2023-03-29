Player safety, schedule flexing addressed at NFL owners meeting

More notes from the meeting:

Roughing the passer: One of the most bizarre calls from last season which involved Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady will remain in the hands of the on-field officials -- and will not be reviewable by a replay official.

The roughing the passer rule will remain the same. The 32 teams did not adopt a proposal from the Los Angeles Rams that would have allowed coaches to ask for a replay booth review of the controversial call.

While the league has tried to better protect the quarterbacks, good clean tackles – like Jarrett’s vs. Brady – have been flagged. In 2019, the league tried to use replay for defensive pass interference and that was not successful. The rule was reversed in 2020.

“There are a lot of issues that go into it,” said Rich McKay, the NFL’s competition committee chairman who is also the chief executive officer of the Falcons. “It is a dramatic and almost drastic change of officiating, taking it from the field, up to the booth. It wasn’t a long discussion and then we voted and it did not pass.”

Agent zero: Anyone other than offensive and defensive linemen have a new choice when selecting jersey numbers – zero.

Offensive linemen remain limited to numbers between 50 and 79 while defensive linemen can wear numbers from 50-79 or 90-99. Former Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley, who was traded to the Jaguars, plans to wear 0.

Trotter’s contact not renewed: Former NFL Media reporter Jim Trotter announced on social media that his contract would not be renewed.

At the past two Super Bowls, Trotter, a highly respected and award-winning columnist, asked Goodell about the league’s lack of diversity throughout the league. Goodell contended that Trotter’s line of questions had nothing to do with employment status.

“No, I don’t believe that had anything to do with it,” said Goodell. “I wasn’t a part of that decision.”