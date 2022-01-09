Pitts aiming to break Ditka’s record

Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who has a hamstring injury, is set to play against the Saints on Sunday.
Pitts needs 59 yards to break Mike Ditka’s record for most yards receiving in a season, which was set in 1961 during a 14-game season. Pitts is playing in the league’s first 17-game regular-season.
Pitts acknowledges Ditka’s mark.
“Yeah, he did do it in three games less,” Pitts said on Thursday. “So, credit to him. He is one of the greatest. But I would love to (get the record).”
Pitts suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter Sunday against the Bills. Pitts had two catches for 61 yards and set the new team rookie mark for yards receiving in a season with 1,018.
“I definitely was frustrating,” Pitts said. “It’s all good. I’m back on track.”
Pitts appeared fine when he ran back on the field for the second half.
“It definitely (expletive) not playing that second half,” Pitts said. “Because I love to compete. That was a great team. A great defense. I’ll have another opportunity this week to finish the season off right and compete against another great defense.”
