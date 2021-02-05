PFWA pool report: Robinson back from reserve/COVID 19 list

“He was good,” Reid said. “He’s been working out.”

The Chiefs listed left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and rookie linebacker Willie Gay (knee, ankle) as out for Sunday’s game, while wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) is officially designated as questionable.

Reid, however, doesn’t appear concerned over Watkins’ availability against the Buccaneers after seeing the veteran wide receiver return to a full practice Friday after limited sessions the previous two days.

“He did good,” Reid said. “I’m encouraged to have him on Sunday. I think he’ll be there.” Backup running back Darwin Thompson missed Friday’s practice because of an illness, Reid said.

The Chiefs did not assign a game designation on Thompson on the injury report, indicating the second-year running back will be available for action barring a setback.

Backup center Daniel Kilgore remains away from the training facility while he continues to go through safety protocols after landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week.

In the meantime, the Chiefs are scheduled for a Saturday morning walk-through practice before boarding an afternoon flight for Tampa.

With less than 48 hours to go before Super Sunday and almost two weeks since the last time the Chiefs played in the AFC Championship game, Friday’s practice provided a sign of the excitement level knowing what comes next.

“It’s been two weeks,” Reid said. “I think both sides want to play each other and get it on.”