PFWA pool report: 4 Chiefs miss practice

There are differences in this week’s game preparations for the Chiefs when compared to either the team’s experiences in Super Bowl LIV or even Reid’s involvement in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005.

Instead of working in a host city and undergoing a period of adjustment to the daily routine in the days leading to the championship game, the Chiefs are priming for Super Sunday at their own team facility because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Reid pointed out the biggest benefit of practicing in the team’s home base before the big game.

“It’s familiarity,” he said.

Another alteration from the previous year’s experiences surrounded the lack of special guests on the field to observe practice.

Leading to Super Bowl LIV, the FOX Sports broadcast crew took in a Chiefs practice and former NFL head coach/current on-air analyst Jimmy Johnson talked to the team after the workout.

No national TV crew was present on the field for Wednesday’s practice, but Reid said he would still arrange for a guest motivational speaker, albeit virtually.

“I’ve got some plans, but I can’t have anybody come out,” Reid said.

With Wednesday in the books, the Chiefs will finalize Super Bowl preparations with practices on Thursday through Saturday before flying Saturday afternoon to Tampa.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position:

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.

Bucky’s picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

