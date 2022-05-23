Peter King: Falcons ranked 30th of 32 teams

The Falcons were ranked 30th of 32 teams in the annual power rankings compiled by Peter King in his Football Morning in America column on Monday.
King does the rankings after free agency, trades and the NFL draft.
The Falcons, who are set to open their first season without quarterback Matt Ryan in 14 seasons, had a busier-than-usual offseason and are ranked ahead of Carolina and Houston.
However, King believes the Falcons “should be entertaining to watch.”
He’s anticipating quarterback Marcus Mariota to start and then eventually give way to rookie Desmond Ridder unless Mariota is “uncharacteristically efficient.”
Kings likes weapons the Falcons are amassing in tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie.
King also liked the Falcons’ move to take a salary-cap hit in 2022. He points out they’ll have more salary-cap room in 2023 to address “quality roster depth.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author