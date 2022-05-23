BreakingNews
Charges dropped against Atlanta officers who used Tasers on college students
Peter King: Falcons ranked 30th of 32 teams

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota participates in an offseason conditioning program in April in Flowery Branch. The Falcons were ranked 30th of 32 teams in the annual power rankings compiled by Peter King in his Football Morning in America column on Monday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Falcons were ranked 30th of 32 teams in the annual power rankings compiled by Peter King in his Football Morning in America column on Monday.

King does the rankings after free agency, trades and the NFL draft.

The Falcons, who are set to open their first season without quarterback Matt Ryan in 14 seasons, had a busier-than-usual offseason and are ranked ahead of Carolina and Houston.

However, King believes the Falcons “should be entertaining to watch.”

He’s anticipating quarterback Marcus Mariota to start and then eventually give way to rookie Desmond Ridder unless Mariota is “uncharacteristically efficient.”

Kings likes weapons the Falcons are amassing in tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie.

King also liked the Falcons’ move to take a salary-cap hit in 2022. He points out they’ll have more salary-cap room in 2023 to address “quality roster depth.”

