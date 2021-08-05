Other Falcons receivers step up on Ridley’s rest day

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts took Ridley’s place alongside receiver Russell Gage in corner drills with starting quarterback Matt Ryan. Pitts attempted many catches with just one hand.

Running back Mike Davis was electric out of the backfield, making several catches on the run. He also made a play where he was kicked outside for a few extra yards. Rookie tight end Parker Hesse also had a nice grab in the back of the end zone, over his defender.