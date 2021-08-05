ajc logo
Other Falcons receivers step up on Ridley’s rest day

Falcons running back Mike Davis signals touchdown after the offense scores against the defense on the third day of training camp practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Falcons running back Mike Davis signals touchdown after the offense scores against the defense on the third day of training camp practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

By McClain Baxley
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons top receiver Calvin Ridley had a veteran rest day Thursday at training camp, but that didn’t mean there was a lack of pass-catching from other players, including a host of newcomers.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts took Ridley’s place alongside receiver Russell Gage in corner drills with starting quarterback Matt Ryan. Pitts attempted many catches with just one hand.

Running back Mike Davis was electric out of the backfield, making several catches on the run. He also made a play where he was kicked outside for a few extra yards. Rookie tight end Parker Hesse also had a nice grab in the back of the end zone, over his defender.

For all the good plays made on offense, there also were drops and good plays from the defense. Coach Arthur Smith isn’t overreacting to the dropped balls or missed routes.

“You have to keep things in perspective,” Smith said. “We were testing them today. That’s where you find out a lot about your team. If guys get tired, we see who stays focused.”

