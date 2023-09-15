On the hot seat vs. Packers: the Falcons’ passing attack

Atlanta Falcons
By
17 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons tried to come out throwing the football in the opener Sunday versus the Panthers, but their spacing, rhythm and blocking were not up to par.

With the suspect blocking up front, coach Arthur Smith had to settle on some safe throws to get through the game. Quarterback Desmond Ridder did not push the ball down the field until late.

The Falcons (1-0) will need their passing attack to be more potent and diverse when they face the Packers (1-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons gave up four sacks in the first half and had to devote more blockers to try to slow Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown and linebacker Brian Burns. The Panthers were able to take away wide receiver Drake London, who had one target.

“Again, it depends on the game plan,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of mythology on offensive football. You could force a little screen to somebody that’s going to be a low-percentage (play) if it’s not the right look to get them a touch.”

But London led the Falcons with 71 receptions last season, and Ridder leaned on him heavily when he started the final four games of the season. The Panthers started rolling coverage to London after cornerback Jaycee Horn left the game Sunday with a hamstring injury.

“Again, when you call plays sometimes, they have a say,” Smith said. “So, if they’re rolling to him, or whatever, or again a lot of it comes in the game-plan opportunity. When you’re up and you feel in control of a game, maybe you don’t want to give them a chance to hold the ball on a seven-stepper for a sack-fumble to lose the game.”

The Falcons are ready to adjust. The blocking must improve, better spacing on their routes, and they want to stack some first downs to get into a better rhythm.

“Here’s what gives you a lot of confidence with Drake, Kyle (Pitts), Jonnu (Smith), Des is that there’s evidence in real games,” Smith said. “It’d be one thing if we were blowing smoke, saying, hey you’ve got comps, you’ve got belief, but when you actually have evidence, certainly helps.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

EXCLUSIVE
Morehouse president eyes growth while preserving historic roots3h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Some sun later today, soggy last weekend of summer ahead
29m ago

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Time to mask up again? Avoid crowds? Here’s what COVID experts are doing
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

THE JOLT
Democrats unite for challenge against McCormick for U.S. House seat
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

THE JOLT
Democrats unite for challenge against McCormick for U.S. House seat
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Toxic PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water across Georgia
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Calais Campbell to do the ‘Dirty Bird’ when he hits 100 sacks
1h ago
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder wants offense to get in rhythm
18h ago
Falcons’ Jeff Okudah returned to practice Wednesday
Featured

Credit: AP/The Birmingham News

60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
2h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
16h ago
AJC Podcast: Inside the Dangerous Dwellings investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top